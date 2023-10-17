Two Aides Of Ex-Deputy Governor Of Ondo Docked For Stealing

Two aides of former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Messrs Samuel Ogunmusi and Olatunji Akintoye have been docked before a Chief Magistrate Court for stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

The charges brought by the Police Prosecutor, Emmanuel Tanimowo said the duo aged 44 and 52 were accused of obtaining a vehicle from an auto shop under false pretense.

The three-count charge read “That you Akintoye Olatunji ‘m’, Ogunmusi Samuel ‘m’ and others now at large sometime in May 2018 at Automart Akure in the Akure Magisterial district did conspire with yourselves to commit felony to wit: Obtaining property by false pretence and Stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. I, laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Akintoye Olatunji ‘m’, Ogunmusi Samuel ‘m’, and others now at large sometime in May 2018 at Automart Akure in the Akure Magisterial district did by false pretence and with intent to defraud obtains one brand new Black Toyota Camry XLE valued Five Million, four hundred thousand Naira (5,400.000) only property of one Segun Adetuwo ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) (c) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the advance fee fraud and other fraud-related offences Act, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Akintoye Olatunji ‘m’, Ogunmusi Samuel ‘m’ and others now at large on the same date, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial district did fraudulently convert one Toyota Camry XLE valued Five Million, four hundred thousand Naira (N5,400.000) property of one Segun Adetuwo ‘m’ to your uses and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390 (9) of the criminal code cap 37 vol. I laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

However, the Counsel to the accused person, Mr. Adetunji Oso said the case before the court is not a criminal matter but a civil which should be taken to the High Court for adjudication instead of the Magistrate Court.

Oso sought an adjournment for him to see if the case could be settled out of court by the contending parties. He said since the vehicle in question was not forcefully removed, it is a civil case.

But the Counsel to the Complainant, Mr Alex Olademehin said the court should proceed with the hearing as the case of stealing and obtaining good under false pretence before the court are not civil but criminal.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Lebi adjourned the case to November 24 for either report of settlement or opening of the case by the Police. The Chief Magistrate allowed the suspects bail pending the adjourned date.