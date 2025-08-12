Two Additional APC Vehicles Deployed To Kebbi By IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has deployed two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to strengthen the fight against banditry in Kebbi State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bello Muhammad Sani, who formally presented the vehicles to Governor Nasir Idris on Monday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, described the gesture as a milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry in the state.

The Commissioner of Police said the new deployment would complement the earlier ones sent by the Police Headquarters to address security challenges, particularly in troubled areas of the state.

He emphasised that the vehicles had arrived at a crucial time, with the rainy season and farming activities at their peak, providing the much-needed security to protect farmers from bandit attacks.

Governor Nasiru Idris, while inspecting the vehicles, appreciated the IGP and the Police Headquarters’ gesture to the state, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment and support to security agencies in the state.

It could be recalled that, not long ago, the Police authorities under the IGP, alongside the military, deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kebbi State.