Two 4-storey Buildings To Be Demolished In Onitsha As Decked Section Collapses

In order to avert imminent death and casualties, two four storey buildings have been marked for demolition at Amobi Street, Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State. One of the buildings had earlier had its decked portions collapse following use of suspected substandard materials for the project.

The two buildings which are located about one foot close to each other are currently harbouring cracked pillars and weak decking, a development that led to the order for demolition. About a month ago, the two buildings had been marked for demolition, but the owners allegedly rubbed-off the demolition marks while heavy business activities were going on at the ground floor of those buildings.

It was equally observed that the contractors had already constructed another set of slabs preparatory for the decking of the fifth floor, despite the demolition order and the two contractors on getting wind that the local government council would be visiting the area fled to an unknown destinations.