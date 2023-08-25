Twitter Critic Slams Burna Boy, Says New Album Lack Substance

Following the release of the anticipated Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy’s 7th album entitled ‘I Told Them’, a social media critic has described the album as the worst effort of the singer since the beginning of his career.

This is coming barely 7 hours after the 32-year-old singer dropped the hit album to the delight of his fans and followers.

However, analysing the new album, Daniel Regha, a Twitter controversial critic said he made the assertion following a statement made by Burna Boy that the album is inspired by Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter page, Regha rated the quality of the music piece in a tweet as 3/10 while emphatically stating that the songs had no substance, just beats.

He also condemned Burna Boy for directly attacking Nigerians in one of his tracks titled ‘Thanks’ featuring an American rapper, J. Cole.

He said, “Burna’s new album (I Told Them) is a 3/10, it’s the w¤rst effort from Burna since he started his career.

“The beats are great but the songs had n¤ substance; The entire album also promoted p¤mposity, encouraged v!olence & explicit lyrics.

“Furthermore, the album title doesn’t correlate with the theme. Burna also dissing Nigerians in “Thanks” ft J. Cole was not cool, plus some intros were n¤t necessary. The album was n¤t worth the wait or hype. No offense.”

This has sparked reactions online as many have also agreed with him on his speculation that Burna Boy’s new album lacks substances while others disagreed.