Twists and Turns at 63rd NBA Conference

Over 17,000 lawyers across the country last week gathered at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja for the 2023 Annual General Conference (AGM) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The conference which was declared opened by President Bola Tinunu has as its theme; “Getting It Right, Charting The Course of Nigeria’s Nation Building”. President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), had earlier in a pre-conference press briefing noted that the event would be the largest gathering of lawyers in the world. According to him, over 17, 000 legal practitioners in the country registered to physically participate in the conference.

The theme of the conference is ‘Getting It Right, Charting The Course Of Nigeria’s Nation Building’. “The aim is to galvanize lawyers to effectively play their role in the building of a nation that we will all be proud of. Nigeria has all it takes to be a great nation and we believe that with the right leadership, we will get it right. “Security, economy and the administration of justice are the key thematic areas of the national guide. Without peace and security in the nation, we are not going to experience any national growth. “Therefore, discussions at the conference will focus on these three thematic areas.

They are all interwoven and they are elements responsible for the recovery and repositioning of the country”. While declaring the conference open on Monday, President Tinubu implored legal practitioners in the country to rededicate themselves to rendering of services that would help to build the nation. He maintained that such rededication must start with a change of mindset and total commitment to national development. He described the theme of the conference; ‘Getting It Right, Charting The Course Of Nigeria’s Nation Building’, as “extremely apt and extremely relevant to our present situation as a country”.

“We have to get it right. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? Change your mindsets. We complain a lot about the past. But is that the solution? No! “Look forward, be determined. God has given us a creative mind and will. Nigeria is our country, our motherland. It is our responsibility to build it,” President Tinubu said. Twists and turns at 63rd NBA Conference Besides, Tinubu said his administration would effectively collaborate with the private sector, which he described as drivers of economic growth and prosperity. He said such cooperation would ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Yes, it is a shame not to have adequate electricity for the mass majority of homes in Nigeria and to power our industries. How can we address poverty without electricity? We can take many people out of poverty with uninterrupted electricity supply. Poverty is not acceptable, and we must banish it,” he added, saying the country would not continue to use revenue from its abundant resources to service external debts. “Can we continue to service external debts with 90 per cent of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary for our country to get up from slumber and be respected among the great nations of the world. “It may be painful at the beginning, but let us look at the long run. It is not about me. It is not about you. It is for the generations yet unborn,” President Tinubu stated.

While thanking the NBA for granting him the honour of declaring the conference open, President Tinubu, said he was confident that with the caliber of personalities he admitted into his cabinet as Ministers, the country would be better in no distant time. “However, I cannot say that I may not make mistakes, but I will not make costly mistakes. I have surrounded myself with great minds and one of them is the Attorney-General of the Federation”, he said. President Tinubu said he was grateful to the NBA for standing in defence of his election victory. “It is not about money, but it is about your love for my activism and capacity. Therefore, whatever it is that I am doing right, remind me and I will continue to do them. Whatever it is that I am doing wrong, tell me and I will change.”

President Tinubu said what he required from his Ministers was “a change of attitude and a change of approach to governance.” Continuing, he said: “With over 16, 000 legal minds attending this conference, you are not here for picnic. You are here to chart the path and I trust and expect this of all of you gathered here, so that together, we can build our country and set Nigeria on the path of greatness. And I promise you that I will do my best to achieve this.”

Earlier is his speech, the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said lawyers in the country must “rise up and occupy strategic place” in the nation building drive of the President Tinubu-led administration. Likewise, in his address, the Guest Speaker at the event, Mr. Tony Elumelu, stressed that with the abundance of both human and material resources, the country must continue to lead the way for other African countries to follow. “Our private sector, our philanthropies, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and be empowered – as real, valued and executing partners for this national renewal, this nation building. It behoves us all to collaborate in unity to reset Nigeria. “Let us approach the task of nationbuilding with unwavering determination, guided by the principles of unity, inclusivity, and progress. “Let our pursuit of nation-building be characterized by unwavering determination, empathy and the commitment to create a legacy of progress, unity, and hope for generations to come.

“Let history remember us not for our individual achievements, but for our collective efforts in building a nation that stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire black race”, Elumelu added. In his welcome address, the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), said he was confident that President Tinubu would replicate the good works he did while he served as the Governor of Lagos State. “President Tinubu got it right in Lagos, and it is our considered expectation that as President of Nigeria, you will not only replicate your achievements in Lagos, but surpass them for our country,” the NBA President stated. Among dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the conference included President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as well as past Presidents of the NBA. Delivering a lecture in one of the plenary sessions , Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) maintained his position that it is wrong for the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow the international market determine the country’s exchange rate.

Experts have criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to float the naira, which forced it to plummet from 462 to a dollar to 920, as Nigeria’s economy remains a non-production-oriented one. Falana said exposing the currency to market forces and the prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as well as the removal of fuel subsidy has contributed greatly to the harsh economic situation facing Nigerians. According to him, “Section 16 of the CBN Act gives no room for market forces to fix the exchange rate”. Also speaking at the conference , an American law teacher and social justice activist,. Bryan Stevenson, warned Nigeria leaders against the exclusion of many from the rule of law, saying it is a massive threat to justice and democracy.

Speaking on the topic “Access to Justice: Reality or unfulfilled expectation?, Stevenson stressed that lawyers’ words carry tremendous weight and that they should act with confidence, changing narratives through their personal sacrifices. He equally encouraged lawyers to be instruments of change for the poor and marginalized in society as he emphasized the importance of recognizing human and people’s rights, particularly those of less privileged citizens. Access to justice, Stevenson argued, holds immense significance as it: “changes discriminatory narratives, alters the narrative of a civil society and offers hope to the hopeless in a civil society.” Stevenson, who was the Lead Speaker during the second plenary session, concluded with a powerful message, reminding legal professionals that hopelessness is the enemy of justice, as it erodes justice itself.

Thus, he called upon lawyers to be beacons of hope. Other notable speakers during the session include —Mr. Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN), Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo (SAN), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi and Mr. Duma Gideon Boko. In her contribution, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, OON, SAN, raised a fundamental question as to whether equal access to justice can be achieved, given the unmet justice needs of Nigerians. She underscored the essential components of justice, emphasizing equal protection before the law, legal aid, effective remedies, and the necessary structures to make justice accessible. Key takeaways from her address included: “access to justice is a right, a duty that governments owe to their citizens, it encompasses access to information and legal assistance, it encompasses the right to court and legal representation. She called on the NBA to play a pivotal role in ensuring accountability and human rights enforcement, establishing funds for legal aid and partnerships with organizations to support the vulnerable and sensitizing the public to respond to the violation of their rights. Meanwhile, the conference was not without some itches ranging from protest by lawyers on the amount allegedly spent on conference materials, brawl during the final football match between the Abuja and Aba branches of the Bar, rowdy session during the AGM, as well as protest against the invitation of a popular musician, Portable, to perform at the event.