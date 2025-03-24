Twisting S’Court Judgment Not Good For PDP – CPDPL

Share

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), has warned that misinterpreting Friday’s Supreme Court judgment on the party’s national secretary position is detrimental to the party’s unity and stability.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Daboikiabo Warmate, and National Secretary, Tasiu Makila Muhammad, the group noted that the apex Court upheld the prayers of Samuel Anyanwu, affirming that he remains the PDP National Secretary.

The CPDPL emphasized that the Supreme Court reaffirmed the supremacy of political parties in managing their internal affairs, including the determination of party officials, membership, and nomination of candidates for elections, areas in which the Courts have no jurisdiction.

The group also expressed concern over the stance of the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accusing him of misinforming the public by relying on a purported National Working Committee (NWC) resolution.

Additionally, the CPDPL dismissed claims that Anyanwu resigned from his position as National Secretary when he contested the 2023 Imo State governorship election.

Referring to Section 47(5) of the PDP Constitution, the group argued that the use of the word “may” does not impose a mandatory requirement for an elected party official to resign before contesting an election.

“We want to clarify that Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu was not required to resign before contesting any election, in accordance with Section 47(5) of the PDP Constitution,” the statement read.

The CPDPL called on party members to rally behind Anyanwu in his role as National Secretary, urging unity to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

