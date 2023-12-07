Twist As Police Charge Akindele With Fraud, Seek Withdrawal Of Bribery Case

In a twist, the police have taken a dual approach against the Chairman of Platform Capital, Dr Akintoye Akindele, filing charges in the substantive case of fraud and criminal diversion of funds related to Summit Oil’s $5.7 million.

At the same time, proceedings in a N150 million bribery case against the Platform Capital boss at FCT High Court 20, Gudu, Abuja, took a dramatic turn that left both legal experts and spectators bewildered.

During the court’s proceedings presided over by Hon. Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi yesterday, the police prosecutor stunned the courtroom by applying to withdraw the charges against Mr. Akintoye Akindele in the bribery case.

Adding to the intrigue, Mr. Akindele’s lawyer not only supported the prosecution’s application but went a step further by requesting the discharge and acquittal of his client a move that raised eyebrows, considering that the case had not been tried.

The courtroom dynamics shifted when J. Akomolafe, SAN, representing the plaintiff, sought and obtained leave of the court. Akomolafe vehemently opposed the withdrawal, citing legal authorities and statutory provisions.

The Hon. Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi, visibly suspicious of the unusual request, remarked that, in her two decades in the legal profession, she had never encountered such a situation. Consequently, she directed the prosecution to file a formal application, providing written reasons for the withdrawal.

The case has now been adjourned to Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for the hearing of written applications. The abrupt adjournment was granted, citing Mr. Akindele’s health concerns. Interestingly, Mr. Akindele appeared in court, limping and moving with the aid of a walking stick.

As the legal drama unfolds, questions abound about the motivations behind the withdrawal request and the true state of Mr. Akindele’s health. The next hearing promises further revelations, leaving the public and legal community on the edge of their seats.