Twist and Turns of PDP Crisis

EVINCE UHUREBOR examines the raging leadership feud ripping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) apart ahead of its National Convention and the 2027 general election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is once again at a crossroads, gripped by a leadership crisis that has plunged Nigeria’s main opposition party into deeper turmoil.

What began as quiet murmurs of dissent within the National Working Committee (NWC) has now spiraled into open confrontation, splitting the party’s top hierarchy into two fiercely opposed factions.

The latest round of hostilities erupted barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja halted the party’s much-anticipated national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The ruling has not only deepened the uncertainty surrounding the PDP’s immediate future but also widened the gulf between loyalists of Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

It is a common knowledge that at the heart of the conflict is the struggle for control of the party’s leadership ahead of the next convention — a contest that has now moved from subtle manoeuvres to open confrontation.

Damagum’s camp strikes first

In what appeared to be a preemptive move to assert authority and contain internal dissent, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, while briefing journalists at the party’s Legacy House headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, announced the suspension of four senior members of the NWC over alleged misconduct and antiparty activities.

Those affected include the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; the Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and the National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature.

Ologunagba explained that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the NWC in line with Sections 57 and 58 of the PDP Constitution, which empower the committee to discipline members found guilty of acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

The publicity secretary also announced that pursuant to Section 36(2) of the party’s constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, would act as National Secretary pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings, while the Director of Legal Services, Jacob Otorkpa, would oversee the legal department during the period.

Anyanwu’s faction hits back

A few hours later, a rival NWC group loyal to Anyanwu convened its own briefing at a separate venue in Abuja to announce the suspension of Damagum and five other national officers. Anyanwu declared that the decision became necessary to “save the party from collapse” and restore credibility to its leadership.

Reading from a prepared statement, the National Secretary said the emergency meeting of his faction resolved to suspend Damagum for incompetence, mismanagement of party funds, and alleged disobedience to court orders.

He added that the National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, had been appointed Acting National Chairman in Damagum’s place. “After extensive deliberation, the NWC resolved to suspend Umar Damagum for one month and refer him to the disciplinary committee to answer questions on incompetence, misappropriation, and flagrant disobedience of court judgments,” Anyanwu said.

He went further to announce the suspension of Ologunagba, the National Deputy Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; the National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro; the National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade; and the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.

Anyanwu accused the affected officials of complicity in anti-party activities, financial misconduct, and dereliction of duty. He said, “We have evidence that certain officers opened unauthorised accounts for party transactions. We also observed gross negligence by the youth leader, who has failed to activate the youth wing of the party nationwide. These acts cannot continue unpunished.”

Ortom, Fayose join Forces with Anyanwu

In separate reactions on Sunday, Samuel Ortom and Ayodele Fayose endorsed the PDP faction led by the National Vice Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, while blaming the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, for the party’s worsening internal crisis.

Ortom, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, said his warnings on the need for inclusiveness and reconciliation were ignored by the leadership. “Democracy thrives when people of diverse views come together for the common good, unfortunately, a few individuals have attempted to run the party without recourse to collective consultation.”, he said.

Similarly, ex-Ekiti governor, Fayose, backed the suspension of Damagum by the Mohammed-led faction, describing the development as “a necessary step to rescue the party from total collapse.” Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, Fayose said, “The PDP is in a hopeless situation.

Both external pressures and internal sabotage are being deployed to stifle the PDP and entrench a one-party regime but true democrats will resist attempts to destroy multi-party democracy in Nigeria

The Damagum-led NWC are undertakers — they have come to bury the party. But perhaps, Abdulrahman can be the doctor that revives it.” He accused Damagum of incompetence and arrogance, likening his fate to that of former National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu. “Damagum will go the way of Ayu, he manipulated the process to remain in office and caused widespread confusion. We will support Abdulrahman to reposition the PDP, correct the state chapters, and prepare for the convention,” he added.

Makinde, allies regroup to reclaim control

In a swift counter move, Governor Seyi Makinde and his allied governors have begun regrouping to reclaim control of the party’s direction. The Oyo governor is said to be strategising on how to overturn the court injunction and sustain momentum towards the suspended convention. Also reacting, former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim condemned the court ruling halting the PDP convention, describing it as “a calculated move to weaken the opposition and weaponise the judiciary.”

He alleged that “both external pressures and internal sabotage are being deployed to stifle the PDP and entrench a one-party regime,” but assured that “true democrats will resist attempts to destroy multiparty democracy in Nigeria.” A PDP chieftain Chief Bode George, also weighed in on the growing controversy, urging the National Judicial Council to investigate Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court over his ruling that halted the party’s national convention in Ibadan.

The former chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees attributed the worsening leadership crisis within the PDP to the court decision, which he said directly led to the takeover of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum’s office by Mohammed on Monday. He maintained that the judgment contravened established precedents, stressing that internal party matters should be resolved within the party structure rather than through judicial intervention.

Oyo Court clears party to hold convention

The Oyo State High Court has granted party approval to proceed with its elective national convention. The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC to attend and monitor the exercise. Delivering the ruling, Justice A. L. Akintola issued an interim order permitting the party to continue its convention plans without obstruction.

The decision came after an ex-parte motion filed by Folahan Adelabi against the PDP, its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Governor Umaru Fintiri, who heads the National Convention Organising Committee; and the INEC.

Adelabi had approached the court to stop any attempt by the defendants to alter or disrupt the timetable, guidelines, or schedule for the planned convention. In his ruling on Monday, Justice Akintola held that the claimant presented a compelling case that warranted immediate judicial intervention.

“The motion ex-parte has merit and succeeds as prayed,” the judge ruled, granting temporary reliefs that safeguard the party’s schedule and direct all parties to allow the convention to proceed as planned.

The judge subsequently adjourned the hearing of the substantive motion for an interlocutory injunction till November 10, 2025. The interim order, issued on November 3, 2025, was sealed by the Oyo State High Court and endorsed by its Principal Registrar, S. O. Hammed.

Uncertain road ahead

As the PDP struggles to contain its widening crisis marked by court injunctions, counter-suspensions, and deepening internal rebellion, party stakeholders say the bigger battle now lies in rebuilding credibility and unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to insiders, the recent leadership tussles have eroded public confidence and exposed long-standing fractures within the party — from state chapters to the National Working Committee. Party elders warn that unless genuine reconciliation efforts are pursued and a clear leadership direction is restored, the PDP could face further disintegration before the next general polls.

For Nigeria’s foremost opposition party, the challenge now extends far beyond organising a national convention. It is about restoring trust among its members, healing internal wounds, and proving that it remains a viable political alternative capable of standing united in the face of ruling party dominance.