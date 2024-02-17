Twins Tourism Unveils Plans to Host Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo 2024

Twins Tourism has disclosed plans for the hosting of the maiden edition of Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo (ITTE) 2024. According to Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, who are the initiators of Twins Tourism, ITTE 2024, is set for April 22 and 23. The debutant event, which will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and home-base of the tourism envoys, who are regarded as the most famous twins in global tourism, will also doubles as the celebration of the 10th year anniversary of tourism broadcasting, a weekly travel and tourism magazine radio show known as “Travel with the Twins,” In a press statement, the Oguntoyes noted, “ITTE 2024 is a two-day international travel roadshow platform that aims to drive the sustainable tourism sector by bringing together buyers, consumers, airlines, travel techs, tourism/travel service providers, hospitality value chain, influencers and the media to review, network and discuss sustainable tourism development and trade in the travel industry.

The Ibadan-born tourism twins which are the first twins in the world to be honoured by the world busiest and most travelled international airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA, further stated that, “the Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo is set to unplugging the largest city in Sub-Sahara Africa for tourism kick-start and opening up the abundance of tourism opportunities to the untapped markets in Oyo State and South Western Nigeria for and to international and domestic buyers and sellers”. With the theme, Tourism Kick-start: Maximizing Tourism Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Nigeria, ITTE 2024 is expected to welcome about 3, 000 attendees and will feature activities ranging from The Tourism Roundtable, The Premier Tourism Awards/ Dinner, 10 Years Anniversary of ‘Travel with the Twins’ Radio Show, Young Professional Forum, to Fam City Tour.

The press statement also noted that, “ITTE is privately driven with sponsorship and partnership options available in different categories with different negotiable costing as terms and conditions apply to all. ‘‘Sponsorship at the Ibadan Tourism Expo 2024 has the power to bring your company in direct alignment with the innovators, change agents, major stakeholders and visionaries within the tourism industry. Strengthen your company’s market share, build organizational awareness and influence industry viewpoints as a sponsor. “Travel with the Twins” started in 2014 at the prestigious University of Ibadan Radio Station, Diamond 101.1FM, and was later moved to Impact Business Radio IBR 92.5 FM before settling down over the years with Lagelu 96.7 FM where they presently broadcast their tourism show to the world.

“Over the years, we have done tourism live broadcast from United States of America, People’s Republic of China, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana among others and have projected destinations, preached healthy environment practices, sustainable travels, promoted professionalism and we are set to expose and open up the untapped Ibadan tourism market to the world. Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo 2024 speakers, venues, logo, official website and strategic partners and sponsors are expected to be made public in the coming days.