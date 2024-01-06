Twins Tourism Odyssey in Uganda

The Most Famous Twins in African Tourism and the World Initiators of Twins Tourism, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, who were in Uganda recently to explore the East Africa destination, share their experience of the destination known as The Pearl of Africa

The beginning

We started our journey into The Pearl of Africa (Uganda), with an application for an online visa, which literally takes about three working days. The process was so seamless, with all required documents and information provided, your visa lands directly into your email box. A day preceding our flight, we had a nice train ride from Obafemi Awolowo Train Station in Moniya Train Station in Ibadan to the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station Alagomeji, Yaba in Lagos. It was an awesome three hours ride. Our flight from Lagos was scheduled for 11am the next morning.

Lagos

It was an early morning drive to the new terminal of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos to catch up with the Sunday 11am flight which check-in begins at 8am. Lagos traffic could be funny at times, so there is no point taking chances as missing the flight on Uganda Airlines on the fateful day means you have to reschedule for the next day, Monday. That’s if you are lucky the flight is not fully booked else you will have to wait till the following week Thursday when flight would be operated again as Uganda Airlines only operates the La- gos (LOS) – Entebbe (EBB) route thrice weekly.

Airport formalities

We arrived at the new terminal of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, early enough and were welcomed with friendly smiles from the security personnel at the entrance, eulogising the Twins, most of them are either our fans on Social Media or had read about us from the media. Check-in was so seamless with the ever smiling Uganda Airlines’ personnel, looking and working smart, in their well kitted uniform. The immigration checks and airport protocol were very fast as we were respectfully attended to. The facilities provided at this new terminal make the officers’ duty much more easier, smart and professionally conducted. Nigeria can continue to be a great place if the enabled environment to work is provided.

Departure for Entebbe Airport

We were at the airfield side at 9.27am, three minutes earlier than the estimated arrival time. We were awaiting the pre-boarding procedures but that didn’t happen until about 10.45am, it was a clear indicator that the flight might be delayed, which eventually happened. The delay wasn’t announced as passengers were kept to their guesses. After the final checks at the airside was concluded at 10.55am, Mr Patrick, the Country Manager of the airline spotted us, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the Twins Tourism Initiator and the Most Famous Twins in African tourism, who doubles as the Uganda MDR representatives and influencers for the Nigeria market. He greeted us with a smile even as he was so busy running around to get the passengers on board. We had photo shoot with him and later introduced him to the three other members of our team who were excited to explore Uganda. The Ur 901 flight operated on Airbus brand new A330 sky Queen even though delayed for an hour had a very smooth take off with an estimated.

The flight Captain was Wakheya while the Flight Officer was Nasirumbi, with two other OBS while Mr Mugume was the head of cabin crew. The Airbus A330 with a business, premium economy and economy classes had the Olu of Warri and his chiefs on board alongside other Nigerian elite. The in-flight entertainment was nice with 46 classics, six drama, 11 comedy, four crimes and one fantasy channels. Of course, we enjoyed the Twins Tale drama on board which talks about the story a set of twin, who got switched at birth and later got connected in life. The flight was smooth and seamless, with good food and drink served onboard. We were about sipping the last red wine when the Captain announced our arrival at Entebbe International Airport, which brought the four hours direct flight to a halt. We had interaction with the flight and crew team before leaving the aircraft.

Immigration checks

Immigration checks at Entebbe were seamless and we got our passports stamped with visa stickers while our luggage was already waiting for us. We were received by Mr Andrew, with a welcoming smile to the Pearls of Africa. He presented us with some souvenirs from Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), which included Uganda flags, and water flask. He was our guide all through our stay. We rode in his 2023 model land cruiser tourist jeep to Kampala, about 45 minutes ride from Entebbe. He regaled us with tales about the beauty of his country and some of the things that we were to expect and places to explore in the course of our stay. In Kampala, we were checked into the Sheraton Kampala, with checking formalities concluded and after freshening up, we went for dinner. Our first meal in Kampala.

Luxury Primate Tour Experience

As a trained Wildlife and Ecotourism Manager from the University of Ibadan, we were so excited to experience the Luxury Primate Tour of Uganda. It all started with a whole day drive from Kampala to Chim- pundu Lodge at the Kibale National Park in Western Uganda. Our first tour was a visit to the Amabeere Ga Nyina Mwiru, which translates as, “breasts of Nyinamwiru” and the Nyakasura Water- fall. The Amabere Caves also known as Nyakasura Caves explains the story of King Bukkukku, his daughter Nyina Nwiru and her son, Ndahura. We also had a hike up the 1,588-metre Kyeganywa Hill. At the top of the hill, we were able to view three magnificent crater lakes; Lake Saaka, Lake Kyegere and Lake Nyabikora. Uganda is home to about 5000 chimpanzees found in their National Parks.

We also had the opportunity of tracking the Chimpanzee at Kibale, which is home to about 1,500 Chimpanzees and 12 other species of primates besides many endemic birds, mammals, and exotic jungle plants and trees. Observing the chimps was a fantastic family activity. We sighted Nkare (Meaning, it’s like a lion) and the second is called escort, the younger one because it likes moving with high raking males. According to the guide, they have been seeing humans for over 20 years. We got certified for our tracking. The next day was an awesome road trip to Queen Elizabeth National park, which offers many different exciting wildlife experiences. In the southern west tip of the park there is an area called Ishasha, which is well known for its tree-climbing lion.

At this Park, we had a boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel to view wildlife. The Kazinga Channel, which is approximately 40 meters long connecting two Lakes; Lake Gorge to the East and Lake Edward to the West. While on the cruise we sighted at close range elephants, hip- pos, warthog, crocodile and a proliferation of birds among others. We also explored Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, which is home to approximately 330 Mountain gorillas: almost half of the world’s total population. Bwindi is also the only forest in Africa, which has Chimpanzees and Mountain Gorillas co-existing. We had an awesome long time tracking gorilla. It rained all day but we were determined to track and view the gorilla even as they took us down several kilometres down the trails from an elevated mountain of about 24,000ft above sea level.

Our successful tracking was awarded with a certificate by the park management and a subsequent footprint plant- ing of indigenous tree, Podocarpus milanjianus, by us. It’s a hard tree good for timber and good shade. Also used for gorilla carvings. On our way back to Kampala, we had a stopover to view and experience the Equator. It was another opportunity to get a certificate for crossing the Equator.

Uganda’ hotels

Sheraton Kampala is an awesome hotel in Kampala, with well trained and professional staff, who attend to guests promptly and give value for money. We also experienced lodging at Luxury Chimpundu Lodge at Kibale, where we were treated to luxury and lavish hospitality. With 14 luxury cottages, Chimpundu Lodge gives a perfect view of the surrounding landscape and wildlife while you enjoy the sound of wildlife in the background, the rustling of the African trees, and the twinkling of the stars as you relax between the forest trees in your cottages.

The Ultimate Luxury Gorilla Heights Lodge is another special facility, where we were lodged while tracking the go- rilla at the Impenetrable Bwindi Forest. This cozy cottage offers an oasis of tranquility, where every amenity has been thoughtfully designed to ensure your stay is nothing short of exceptional. We stayed two nights each at these hotels. They all offer complimentary breakfast (buffet), sauna, steam bath, modern amenities, such as Wi-FI (High Speed Wireless Internet) among others. They all serve nice meals with awesome chefs. Some of the special cuisines we savoured included Matoke, Katogo, Muchomo, Rolex, and Chapati.

Nightlife in Kampala

Night life at Molecule Lounge and Restaurants, Kololo was just home away from home as Nigerian songs enjoyed play time by the DJ all through the night. The hospitality in Uganda was top-notch, with no security challenge, the road and tourists are well secured. We had the opportunity of interacting with the nationals and making new acquaintances. When it was time to depart the country, it was very difficult to kiss Uganda goodbye. Uganda is a sure destination to explore for Nigerians. This Fam trip was facilitated by the Uganda Tourism Board through her MDR for Africa Source Market, Pollant Limited.