Twin Sisters Graduate From Al-Manal College Of Arabic And Islamic Studies

It was a moment of Joy and celebration as Al-Manal College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Shasha, Akowonjo, Lagos, held its convocation and graduation ceremony for students of Arabic and Islamic studies as well as vocational training programmes.

The colorful event, which took place on Saturday, October 11, 2025, attracted dignitaries, parents, scholars, and community leaders from across the State and beyond.

A total of 45 students graduated from the college’s of Arabic and Islamic Studies, comprising the Ibtidaiyah (Primary) and Idaadiyah (Junior Secondary) classes. Others were honoured for completing various skills acquisition programmes, including Catering and Culinary Arts, Digital Marketing, CCTV Installation Electrical Works, Fashion Designing, Soap and Insecticide making, among others.

The ceremony underscored the institution’s mission to combine faith-based education with practical skills, preparing students for both spiritual growth and selfreliance. Among the dignitaries present were the Vice Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Hon. Semiu Ishola Karaole (KAMS); former Lagos Mainland Local Government APC chairmanship aspirant, and member of the Campaign Council of Lagos Senatorial District Committee and Secretary Ambassador for WES, Hon. Kehinde Balogun Taofeek (Balo); Councillor representing Ward D, Alimosho LGA, Hon. Adekunle (Oga boss); top media practitioner, Yusuf Adeoye; top Islamic clerics, and other notable guests who commended the founder and proprietor of the school, Imam Sheikh (Barr) Yakub Adebayo Lawal As’shashawy, who also serves as the Chief Imam of Shasha Central Mosque, Lagos.

Certificates and awards of honour were presented to deserving students. Notably celebrated were twin sisters, Hassana (Taiwo) and Husseina (Kehinde) Ogunmola, fondly referred to as the Ashashawy Wonderful Twins, who received a Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) business registration for their catering brand, Bakes by TwiNx, donated by the school in recognition of their wonderful expertise in catering services and outstanding performance in culinary arts.

Their younger sister, Subaida Idowu Ogunmola, also graduated. Mouth-watering prizes were also presented to the overall best students (male and female) of the 2024/2025 academic session, awarded in honour of Hon. Justice Ahmad Belgore. Other awards were dedicated to prominent figures, including Alhaja Maryam Al-Ilory Olosun (Iya Cairo), Alhaji Yekeen Soga, and Alhaja Salamat Azeez Balogun, for their contributions to Islamic education and community development.

Speaking at the event, Imam As’shashawy expressed gratitude to parents and staff for their commitment, reiterating that the college’s goal is to “raise morally upright, knowledgeable, and self-reliant individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society.