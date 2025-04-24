Twenty-Five Thousand APGA Members Defect To SDP

Share

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday welcomed over 25,000 defectors from Abia State’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The defectors, led by the Acting Chairman of APGA in Abia, Azubuike Peter Chijioke, visited the SDP headquarters in Abuja to formally announce their decision to join the party. They were received by the National Chairman of SDP, Shehu Gabam.

In a position paper read by Ambassador Chijioke to the National Working Committee of SDP, the defectors requested a letter of recognition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with a copy to the Abia State desk.

They also asked for the party’s membership register for the 184 wards in Abia State, along with 25,000 membership cards, party flags, and any other materials needed for the party to operate effectively in the state.

The letter of intent read: “We, the mainstream faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, have decided to align with the SDP, joining with over 25,000 of our current members and followers across the state. This decision is inspired by your exemplary leadership, which has gained growing influence and acceptance across the nation.”

The defectors expressed confidence that their move would bolster the SDP’s fortunes in Abia, leading to significant electoral victories. They also pledged to strengthen the party’s capabilities both at the state and national levels.

“We are fully represented in all 184 wards and 17 local governments in Abia State, with functional leadership in place. Additionally, we have offices in each ward and local government, as well as a state office in Umuahia, the state capital,” Chijioke stated.

In response, SDP National Chairman Shehu Gabam welcomed the defectors and encouraged them to properly register in their respective wards to ensure accurate inclusion in the party’s register for submission to INEC.

He assured them of the party’s support and provided assurance that 25,000 customized membership cards would be distributed, each with serial numbers, to facilitate their membership drive.

Gabam further emphasized the importance of engaging in a membership drive to ensure the SDP’s success in capturing the Abia State Government House in the next general elections.

