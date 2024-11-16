12 Students Of Ojukwu Varsity Die In Road Accident In 10 Months – VC

Share

Prof. Kate Omenugha, the acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State has disclosed that 12 students of the institution died in road accidents in the past 10 months.

Omenugha made this known on Friday at the third Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture series held at the university

According to her, the deaths happened as a result of a lack of residential hostels and school buses.

Thereby making students transport through neighbouring communities using tricycles and motorcycles.

These tragedies have sparked concerns by the university about students’ safety and the need for urgent intervention to prevent further tragedies.

She said, “I feel terrified as a mother about this incident.

“Since I assumed office 10 months ago, about 12 students have lost their lives through tricycle and motorcycle accidents along inter-community roads linking to the university.

“We appealed for assistance from the public, particularly well-to-do individuals in Anambra State, to support the university’s development.

“We need hostels to cut the rising spate of avoidable accidents. We need staff quarters for staff. There are many areas for partnership.”

She further commended the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts through the Private Public Community Partnership initiative, stressing that the state government cannot tackle the challenges alone.

