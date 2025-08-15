Twelve Killed, Five Injured In Kano Auto Crash

No fewer than 12 individual have reportedly lost their lives, five were injured and two rescued unhurt following a tragic road accident at Samawa village, Garunmalam Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command confirmed the tragic incident in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Labaran, on Friday, August 15.

The FRSC said the preliminary investigations revealed that the automobile crash was caused by a mechanical fault when the trailer’s cab hook broke, causing the trailer cab to detach from the trailer body, resulting in loss of control.

Labaran added that the deceased victims have been deposited at Nassarawa Hospital, while the injured were taken to Kura General Hospital for immediate medical attention

“The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano State command wishes to report a tragic lone crash that occurred in the early hours of Friday, 15 August 2025, at Samawa Village, Garun Malam Local Government Area, along the Zaria–Kano highway.

“The crash, which was reported to the FRSC at about 0240hrs, involved a DAF Trailer CF95 model with registration number KMC 931 ZE, mixed-loaded with goods (Ajinomoto spices) and passengers.

“A total of 19 persons were involved in the crash, adding that 12 were killed, five were injured and two were rescued unhurt.”