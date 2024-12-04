Share

No fewer than twelve persons have lost their lives in a road crash that occured on Tuesday along Bayamari-Geidam road in Yobe State.

The Sector Commander, Yobe State Sector Command of FRSC, Corps Commander, Livinus Yilzoom made this known in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to him, the crash occurred at about 10:00 pm at Km 20, Chelluri village along Bayamari-Geidam road in the state.

He further disclosed that the victims were comprised of 10 male adults, one female adult, and one female child who lost their lives in the crash involving a stationary Howo truck with registration number: MAG 831 ZR belonging to Dan Nene Construction Company and a Sharon mini bus with registration number: BAU 124 YF, which ran into the truck and caught fire, thereby burning the 12 occupants of the bus beyond recognition.

According to Yilzoom, preliminary investigation revealed road obstruction by the Howo truck as the immediate cause, while excessive speed and overload by the driver of the Sharon bus as the remote causes of the road crash.

He admonished motorists to avoid night travels because of the danger of poor visibility which is further compounded by the present hazy harmattan weather.

