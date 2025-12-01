Tweet On Insecurity: IBB Not On X (Twitter) –Investigation

An investigation by New Telegraph Newspaper has shown that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, does not operate any social media accounts.

The investigation was sequel to a story published by the newspaper last Friday, November 28, titled: “IBB: I won’t negotiate with terrorists, I’ll go band for band with them,” which has raised concerns in some quarters.

Recall that a recent post on an X handle, @General_Ibbro, had quoted the former military president as having condemned the escalating insecurity and kidnapping in the country and warned against any form of negotiation with terrorists.

The post read: “No bandits, no terrorists and no terrorist negotiators or terrorist sympathisers should be spared for disrupting the peace of Nigerians.

“If I was the President that would be my message to the Nigerian military and state governors, we can go band for band, we are not negotiating.” But investigation has shown that the account @ General_Ibbro is a Parody account and has nothing to do with General Babangida and does not represent his views and opinion.

New Telegraph apologises to the former Head of State for attributing a view that is clearly not his to him as well as regrets any inconvenience the story may have caused him.