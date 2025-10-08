Veteran Nollywood actor, known for his fatherly act in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Dele Odule has sparked concern and reflection among fans after sharing a series of cryptic posts about personal pain, emotional resilience, and self-worth on Instagram.

In his post shared on his page on Wednesday, Odule revealed that while he has grown used to being left behind, the deeper pain lies in being made to feel special one day and unwanted the next.

He reflected on relationships, writing that “The wrong person finds you at peace and leaves you shattered, while the right one finds you broken and leads you to peace.”

Addressing those who say hurtful things and later claim they didn’t mean them, the actor described such behaviour as cruel and declared that he would respond with silence rather than anger.

Odule reaffirmed his resolve not to allow anyone to make him feel inadequate and ended his message on a positive note, wishing his followers a wonderful weekend.

“Leaving me is okay, people leave all the time, I’m used to it. What hurts is, when you made me so special one day, and the next day I was so unwanted.

“The wrong one will find you in peace and leave you in pieces, the right one will find you in pieces and lead you to peace.

“After you’ve said the meanest things, you now come back to tell me you never meant it, you’re MEAN, but I’ll crush your ego with silence. I will never allow anyone to make me feel I’m not enough”, he wrote.

Responding to the Instagram post, one social media user asked, “Which of you broke Chief’s heart?”

Another person responded, “Oh, now you want me back??? After putting me through hell and back? I told you I was done!!! So tell me why you want me back?

“Daddy e pele (sorry), please move on… those children do not respect old age at all…. they served chief breakfast after all the money you don spend.” Another tweep said.