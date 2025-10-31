TWC: Experts Call For Repositioning Of Women Leadership

At the 2025 edition of the NewsDirect Thriving Women Conference (TWC), leading women figures have called for the repositioning and perspective of women in leadership positions.

The conference, in its second edition, and its maiden physical edition brought together a diverse mix of business leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs to share practical strategies for career growth, mentorship, thriving without sacrificing family and personal wellbeing.

Delivering his welcome address, the Publisher and Executive Director of Nigerian NewsDirect, Prince Mathew Ibiyemi, who represented the Chief Host, Mrs Annette Titilayo Ibiyemi, reaffirmed the media company’s deep commitment to women’s empowerment.

He noted the integral role women play in the newspaper’s structure and history, stating that the conference was dedicated to building a legacy of growth and inclusion.

He also expressed appreciation to sponsors and partners including Airtel Nigeria, Samuel Folorunsho Ibiyemi Foundation and Olive Pay. Addressing the tension between ambition and domestic stability, educationist, Alhaja Romoke Adedokun, tasked women to pursue their professional goals without emotionally neglecting their families.