TV Stations Refuse To Air ‘Insensitive’ Kimmel’s Show After ABC Suspension

Local TV stations say they will not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! despite Disney owned ABC bringing back the comedian’s late-night show – a week after he was suspended for comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Nexstar and Sinclair, which together run dozens of stations affiliated to ABC, said they would continue to replace the show with regular programming yesterday.

“Mr Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” Sinclair’s vice-chairman Jason Smith said. The liberal comedian’s show was yanked off air last week after his monologue about the shooting of Kirk caused uproar.

Nextstar, one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the US, said in a statement yesterday: “We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse, reports the BBC.

“We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”

Earlier on Monday, Sinclair said it would be “preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming”.

“Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” it said in a statement. Nexstar and Sinclair together control more than 20% of ABC’s affiliated television stations, according to the New York Times.