Tuvi-James Drops New Single, ‘Doubled Up’

Nigerian international artiste, actor and creative director, Tuvi James Igwegbe, has dropped a new single entitled Doubled Up.

The inspirational song, produced by Dublin Music, features Mr Wise and promises to be a bomb.

Announcing the new single in a chat with newsmen, the ‘You Are My God’ crooner noted that his new audio Doubled Up is available and can be downloaded or streamed online at Crossugo2v or on social media platforms.

Speaking on the motivation for the work, Tuvi-James disclosed that the single is a mirror of the society and challenges people face daily, adding that the music is divinely inspired.

“The song, Doubled Up, speaks about not allowing detractors to ruin your life.

Daily, we are faced with challenges and we need to rise up in God and war ourselves into our desired state,” the South African-based actor contended.

He also opened up on the choice of Mr Wise, saying, “I really like his rap game and felt he would bring a great feel onto this single, which he did.”

The musical act, who has spent a decade in the music industry, disclosed that his songs are God-inspired,” and hoped they would “help someone in need.”

For him, music is beyond being a hobby but a platform to orchestrate a great impact on society. Hence “must be used wisely to communicate life and hope.”

This mindset is also responsible for his foray into movies and music, he reveals, even as he expressed the hope to collaborate one day soon with superstars, the likes of Nathaniel Bassey, Eben and Joe Praise.

His words: “Music is a language which depicts many emotions; a powerful influencer which must be used wisely to communicate life and hope.

“Hence, I am actively trying to promote pan-Africanism through movies and music, as I believe there is a greater need for Africa to unite.”