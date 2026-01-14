Turu United FC Retain Vwang Trophy As Football Unites Jos South Communities

The Vwang District Peace and Unity Football Tournament, an initiative aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence and strengthening social bonds in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, ended on a high note as Turu United Football Club successfully defended their title with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over hosts, Vwang Central.

The grand finale, played in January 2026, drew a large crowd of youths, community leaders, traditional rulers and government officials, turning the Vwang District into a melting pot of unity, friendship and shared aspirations.

New Telegraph reports that beyond the competition on the pitch, the tournament stood out as a deliberate platform for promoting peace, discouraging drug abuse and engaging youths positively across Vwang District and neighbouring communities.

The competition, organised by the spokesperson to Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, Hon. Gyang Bere, PhD, underscored the growing recognition of sports as a powerful tool for peacebuilding and grassroots development in Plateau State, particularly within the Berom Nation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Bere expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for approving and supporting the tournament, describing the gesture as a clear demonstration of the Governor’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, sports development and sustainable peace across the state.

According to him, the Governor’s encouragement from the onset of the competition boosted youth participation and renewed confidence in government-backed initiatives designed to heal divisions and rebuild trust among communities.

Dr Bere urged residents of Vwang District to continue to rally behind the Governor’s vision of unity, inclusive governance and development, stressing that collective support was critical to sustaining peace and progress in Plateau State.

He also explained that recent political realignments by the Governor were guided by the need to strengthen unity and strategically position the state to attract greater federal attention and resources.

Addressing the youths, the sponsor warned against drug abuse, describing it as a silent destroyer of talent, productivity and the future of communities.

He encouraged young people to embrace sports and other productive ventures as positive outlets for their energy and creativity.

Dr Bere commended the Plateau State Football Association, led by Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande, for providing technical support that ensured a well-organised and credible competition.

He also appreciated the Vwang Traditional Council, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, Da Gyang Balak, for its moral support, as well as the Executive Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area for his cooperation and encouragement.

He further acknowledged the support of the President of the Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO) Worldwide, Da Gyang Dudu Dalyop, and other critical stakeholders for their roles in ensuring the success of the tournament.

In separate remarks, the Executive Chairman of Jos South LGA, Hon. Silas Patrick Dung, and BECO President Worldwide Da Gyang Dudu Dalyop, described the tournament as timely and impactful, noting that it had effectively promoted unity, peaceful coexistence and youth reorientation in the district.

They praised Hon. Bere for the initiative and called for its sustenance and expansion.