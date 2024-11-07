Turnout Excites Organisers As More Foreign Runners Arrive Today

Share

The Lagos Women Run which enters the 9th edition this year is generating so much passion with the event just about 48 hours away.

The Teslim Balogun, the venue of the ongoing Exhibition which started on Tuesday was a beehive of activities on Wednesday as the organisers of the programme had to contend with a huge number of enthusiasts who turned up for the EXPO.

Coordinator of the programme, Tayo Popoola, said the officials are dealing with the huge number in the very best way possible. “We are excited and many people are here but we are very cautious because there must be control to ensure the integrity of this event remains intact.

“People are coming from other parts of the country and even beyond. This is a good one and the women are connecting.

“We have received confirmation from about four athletes expected to arrive on Thursday (today) to join the Zimbabwean runner who is already on ground.

Our correspondent was present as runners from Edo, Delta, Ogun and Oyo State picked their kits for the November 9 race. Oyo-based runner, Oyobased Jennifer Akinrodoye said she was happy to be in Lagos for the LWR 2024.

Share

Please follow and like us: