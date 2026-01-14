Turning Voluntary Blood Donation Into A Public Health Lifeline

In a bustling city where emergencies unfold every minute, a single pint of blood can mean the difference between life and death. For Lagos State, home to an estimated 30 million people, the quiet act of rolling up a sleeve has become one of the most powerful public health tools available.

This human reality was at the heart of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) Voluntary Blood Donation Awareness and One-to-One Sensitisation Campaign held on January 13, 2026, at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The campaign, themed “Voluntary Donors, Sustainable Blood: Securing Lagos State’s Blood Supply,” was part of activities marking Blood Awareness Month and underscored the state government’s renewed determination to build a safe, reliable, and sustainable blood supply driven entirely by voluntary, non-remunerated donors.

Declaring the campaign open, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, placed the issue in stark perspective. “Lagos requires between 200,000 and 250,000 units of blood every year to meet its healthcare needs,” he said, stressing that voluntary donation remains “the safest and most sustainable source of blood.”

While commending Lagosians for their generosity, Prof. Abayomi disclosed that the state recorded about 141,000 units in the last cycle—roughly 70 per cent of its target. Each unit, he noted, represents lives saved during childbirth complications, surgeries, road traffic accidents, and medical emergencies that occur daily across the state. Describing blood as a “liquid organ,” the Commissioner emphasised that transfusion is comparable to organ transplantation and must follow strict scientific protocols.

“Blood must be carefully screened, properly matched, and safely handled to prevent complications and transfusion-related infections,” he said, reassuring residents that blood donation poses no health risk to eligible and healthy donors. He urged young people in particular to see donation as a regular habit, adding that “every pint donated directly translates into lives saved.” For the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, the need for blood is constant and unrelenting.

“There is no single day without a demand for blood,” she said. “From maternity wards to emergency rooms, from accident victims to surgical patients, blood is always needed.” She highlighted how the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has modernised blood transfusion services through digitisation, improved tracking systems, and strengthened safety protocols.

According to her, these measures ensure that only screened, safe blood reaches patients. “Not everyone who presents as a donor is accepted,” she explained. “Robust screening protects both donors and recipients, and continuous training of our personnel ensures global best practices.” Dr. Ogunyemi also addressed persistent fears and myths surrounding blood donation, stressing that sustaining the blood supply depends on public trust.

“Blood donation is not seasonal,” she said. “It is a daily necessity, and overcoming fear through accurate information is critical.” The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Dayo Lajide, reinforced this message, describing blood as “life itself” and a resource central to effective healthcare delivery.

She noted that while demand often spikes during festive periods due to increased travel and accidents, “the need for blood never stops,” making year-round donation campaigns are essential for health system resilience. Earlier, the Executive Secretary of LSBTS, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya, lamented the myths and misconceptions that continue to discourage donation in Nigeria. “Medical emergencies, accidents, and deliveries do not stop because of fear or misinformation,” she said.

The campaign, she explained, was designed to take advocacy directly to people—starting with government offices, MDAs, and public spaces— while strengthening one-on-one sensitisation to address personal concerns. She added that LSBTS is opening its facilities to the public to improve transparency around blood collection, testing, processing, and storage, reinforcing confidence in the system.

For the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Oluwatoni Adeyemi, voluntary blood donation is a shared civic responsibility. He noted that LSBTS has expanded its digital platforms to help residents easily find information on where and how to donate blood throughout the year. “Donation should not be a one-off gesture,” he said.

“It must be continuous.” Beyond policy and statistics, the campaign highlighted the human impact of voluntary donation. Mohammed Asalejo, a donor since 2022, said the experience has given him a sense of fulfilment and well-being. “Knowing that my blood could save someone’s life motivates me to keep donating and encouraging others,” he said. Another donor, Alhaji Oladele Asalejo, who has donated blood for over 15 years, described donation as beneficial both medically and socially. “You are helping yourself and helping society,” he said.

“People should not be afraid—blood donation saves lives.” With awareness talks, donor mobilisation, voluntary donations, and extensive one-on-one engagement, Lagos State is reinforcing a simple but powerful message: safe blood saves lives, and voluntary donors are the heartbeat of a resilient public health system.