Turning Ondo State Into A Global Tourist Destination

“We have a lot of tourist sites in the state that would help us create more jobs for our people, boost our economy and generate revenue.”

—-Gov. Lucky Aiyetadiwa (Speaking at the 9th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), July, 2025)

That tourism remains an untapped gold mine across Nigeria’s socio-economic and cultural landscape is stating the obvious. But what might not be so known to millions of the citizens, including the policy makers, are the pragmatic policies, programmes and projects to serve as the right steps to take; to bridge the gap which currently exists between the immense natural potentials, and the actualised revenues and inputs from the significant sector.

Though the most visited destinations by international tourist arrivals in 2024 as revealed by Lewis Nunn, the Senior Travel Editor with Forbes Magazine include France with 100 million visitors, Spain with 94 million, the United States,72.4 million, Italy 69.5 million followed by Turkey with 52.6 million while the travel industry pumped $11.1 trillion into global economy Nigeria did not rank amongst the top 10 most visited countries, even in Africa in 2024.

On the continent Morocco topped with 17.4 million tourists, followed by Egypt, 15.7 million; Tunisia, 10.25 million and South Africa, 8.92 million In fact, Nigeria ranked 12th with 1.2 million tourists mostly driven by diaspora visits, business, and cultural events.

While the country recorded a total of 528,000 tourists in 2022, ranking 88th in the world, that figure increased to 1.2 million international visitors, and three million domestic trips equating to a 20% rise in 2023. That was according to the then Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John

She disclosed this during the 20th edition of the AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market, held in Lagos. Of significance is that Ade-John envisioning growth also emphasised that tourism contributed 3.65% ($17.3 billion) to Nigeria’s GDP in 2022, and the sector currently employs 1.91 million people annually, with the potential to grow even further.

But one state that is poised to be a game-changer in Nigeria’s tourism spectrum is none other than the acclaimed Sunshine State, Ondo located in the South-West geo-political zone. Given its scenic, diverse landscape with the tempting terrain from the rolling hills, verdant valleys across the fertile forests to the aquatic splendour of the Atlantic Ocean boasting of the largest coastline in West Africa, Ondo State is considered a prime tourism investment destination.

That is more so due to its wealth of natural and cultural resources, offering an enticing opportunity for tourism investors. Name them; from the Araromi White Sand Beach to the Idanre Hills Tourist Centre and the Ebomi Lake Tourist Centre, Obdo state has all these and more. Places such as Igbo Olodumare.

Smokin Hill Golf Resort and Oke Maria (Christian Pilgrimage centre) are spell-binding places as memorable treats for visitors from across the globe. In fact, Idanre is an ideal site for high altitude sport, training, gaming, adventure, relaxation, picnicking, leadership training and holidaying.

But how do we harness them for the state’s sustainable economic growth? That is the million-naira, sorry, dollar question. Well aware of these huge potentials, the state governor, Lucky Aiyetadiwa has pledged that his administration was ready to maximise the tourism potentials for economic growth of the Ondo.

He gave the assurance at the 9th annual general meeting and conference of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), held at the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) in Akure, in July. He acknowledged the immense contribution of tourism to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any nation. Repre

sented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, the governor said his administration was deeply focusing on preserving the existing tourist sites in the state in order to attract local and foreign tourists. In specific terms, he stated that: “Sites like the Idanre Hills, Araromi Beach, Igbo Olodumare and Ebomi Lake, among others, would soon receive attention.

We will maximise our tourism potential for economic growth.” And walking the talk on the promises made, Governor Aiyetadiwa has gone ahead to award the contract, based on Public Private Partnership (PPP), for massive construction of recreation centres as well as hotels and chalets to accommodate visitors to Idanre Hills from across the globe. It is a similar one for the Araromi Obuh at the Atlantic Bar Beach as a world tourist site.

Located close to the state’s modular oil refinery with a capacity of 500,000 barrels per day, it will no doubt attract tourists. Of interest too is the springing up of several top-class hotels in places such as Akure, Ondo, Okitipupa, Ikare and Ore, that connect the South West to the South East.

All these, as confirmed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, will assist to open up the cities to harness their potentials as cultural destinations. Speaking on how Ondo State could leverage on the available tourism potentials, an indigene who happens to be the Convener, Destination Nigeria Governors’ Tourism Conference (DNGRC), Ambassador Ayo Omotoso, insists that the state has a beautiful place in the global tourism map, that is, if properly harnessed.

That is more so in the development and showcasing areas of tourist destinations, cultural spectacles and agritourism. Describing tourism as universal and a tool to create wealth; which contributes to the nation’s GDP he believes that Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large have what it takes to be reckoned with as places such as Malaysia, Jordan, the Scandinavian countries, South Africa, Jerusalem, Mecca, and Dubai, all of which earn huge incomes from tourism.

According to him, the tourism template of Ondo State is worth $29 billion and can generate employment for one million youths. The major tourism signature among them is Idanre Hills, which is 3,000 ft. above sea level and is listed on a UNESCO heritage site.

He wants it to be properly marketed around the scenic beauty of the hilly town of Idanre, celebrating nature’s gift and providing a viable destination for tourists. Similarly, Oke Maria is a religious destination waiting for branding and other tourism embellishments similar to how Israel sells major religious tourist centres, including Jerusalem to the rest of the world.

On the cultural attractions of Ondo State, there are colourful ones like the Igogo Festival which is already on the world’s tourism map as well as the Eginmogun Festival. Notably, the eco-tourism potential ranges from mineral resources to the beach coastline.

The coastal area development too will generate funds similar to what happens in Florida, in the United States flourishes through tourism. On agritourism the idea of Ile-Oluji Cocoa Powder, a tea with a good natural taste is a welcome development. With it the people can mix it with tourism as it is done in Kenya and many East African countries. Farmers and ranchers use this interest to develop traffic at their farms or ranch and interest in the quality of their products.