Turnah Promises To Reposition Bayelsa PDP

The Chairman, caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State, George Turnah, has promised to reform and reposition the party in the State.

Turnah, who spoke to his members on Wednesday while accepting his role as the caretaker committee chairman, vowed to initiate and implement substantial reforms, including an enhanced welfare package for members of the State Working Committee, local government, and ward executives.

The caretaker committee chairman who also doubles as the zonal secretary, South- South in a press statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday—Egbo expressed gratitude to the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, and the South-South Zonal Working Committee for the trust placed in him.

While assuring that he would carry out his responsibilities with utmost respect, humility, and sincerity, he emphasised that his primary focus would be to reposition the party to secure victories in all elections in Bayelsa State in 2027.

Turnah indicated that he would consult with stakeholders regarding the need for a more suitable state Secretariat for the party, stressing that he would not be operating from the Super Lodge in Government House, Yenagoa, where his predecessor had been based for the past five years.

He explained that operating from a suitable secretariat rather than from within the Government House would allow him to engage more with stakeholders daily without the protocol bottlenecks experienced in accessing party officials in Government House.

“My leadership leadership will prioritize increased engagement and consultation with stakeholders while fostering discipline within the Party.

” I also pledge to maintain an open-door policy aimed at uniting all the party members and enhancing collaboration among our members.” The statement read.

