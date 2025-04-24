Turnah Promises To Reposition Bayelsa PDP

Share

The Chairman, caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State, George Turnah, has promised to reform and reposition the party in the state.

Turnah, who spoke to his members yesterday while accepting his role as the caretaker committee chairman, vowed to initiate and implement substantial reforms, including an enhanced welfare package for members of the State Working Committee, local government, and ward executives.

The caretaker committee chairman who also doubles as the zonal secretary, SouthSouth in a press statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday—Egbo expressed gratitude to the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, and the South-South Zonal Working Committee for the trust placed in him.

While assuring that he would carry out his responsibilities with utmost respect, humility, and sincerity.,he emphasised that his primary focus would be to reposition the party to secure victories in all elections in Bayelsa State in 2027.

