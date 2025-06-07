Turnah Commends Ogbuku’s Developmental Strides In N’Delta

Share

The Acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, George Turnah, has commended Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for his developmental strides across the region, particularly in Bayelsa State.

Turnah, speaking during a closed-door meeting with Dr. Ogbuku in Bayelsa, also expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Ogbuku and assembling what he described as the most effective and visionary leadership team in the history of the NDDC.

Describing their discussions as productive and inspiring, Turnah said they centered on the significant infrastructure and development projects being delivered across the Niger Delta under Ogbuku’s leadership.

He stated that the Bayelsa PDP and the people of the state are extremely proud of the remarkable work being done at the NDDC, particularly Ogbuku’s efforts at advancing the region’s development in ways that are both unimaginable and unprecedented.

Turnah noted that some of the bold developmental footprints of the Ogbuku-led management include the Light Up Niger Delta solar power scheme, the completion and connection to the national grid of the 132/33KVA electricity substation in Ondo State, the completion and commissioning of the Ogbia–Nembe Road in Bayelsa State, the inauguration of the 600-meter Ibeno Bridge in Akwa Ibom State, and the commissioning of the first phase of the 9.8-kilometre Abraka–Oben Road in Edo State.

He also mentioned the projected 2025 completion timeline for the Kaa–Ataba Road in Rivers State, the acquisition of a suitable NDDC office building in Bayelsa State, and the nearing completion of the NDDC International Training Centre in Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area, which he said meets international standards and represents visible signs of progress in the Niger Delta region.

Turnah further lauded the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme, which currently engages a record-breaking ten thousand young people across the region.

He also commended the successful hosting of the Niger Delta Summit, along with several other life-changing programmes and infrastructural development projects completed and ongoing across the region.

He noted that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is being visibly and positively felt across the Niger Delta through the tireless efforts and people-focused leadership of the Ogbuku-led NDDC management team.

In his response, Dr. Ogbuku expressed delight over Turnah’s visit and called for greater partnership, collaboration, and cooperation among political leaders in the region. He stressed that the political and economic interests of the region would be better protected if leaders worked together, regardless of political differences or ideologies.

