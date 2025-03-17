Turnah Asks Bayelsa PDP SWC To Resign Over Owoupele’s Resignation

Share

George Turnah, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Bayelsa State, has called on the State Working Committee of the party in the state to resign following the resignation of Jeremaih Perekeme Owoupele, immediate Technical Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor on Information and Strategy, from the Peoples Democratic Party.

It will be recalled that Owoupele in his resignation letter to the Chairman, Ward 5, Ebedebiri, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, had sighted his decision of dumping the PDP as a result of a series of events that tend to compromise his belief in a the party.

According to him “the party had taken a downward slide that seems unabated despite several attempts to bring realities to the leadership.’’

He noted that as someone who had worked for the growth and development of the party, he could no longer accept the development in good faith and has decided to part ways with the party.

Owoupele’s resignation has generated swift reactions, with growing calls for the party’s leadership in the state to resign.

Turnah who emerged as Zonal Secretary of the PDP South South Zone at a recent Zonal Congress in Calabar, expressed sadness over the resignation of Owoupele stating that the party has lost a committed member.

Turnah in a statement on Monday by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday- Egbo stated that Owoupele’s resignation from the party highlighted the discontent and frustrations that have permeated within the ranks of the party in Bayelsa State.

‘’Owoupele’s resignation underscores the deep-rooted issues plaguing our party, particularly the ineffective leadership under the current State Working Committee.

“The lack of vision, poor reward systems and apparent neglect by the party’s leadership in the state has forced dedicated members like Owoupele to seek alternatives.

“His voice represents the sentiments of many young and vibrant pillars of our party, who feel marginalized and disenfranchised,” the statement read.

He also pointed out that the leadership failure and high-handedness displayed by the current State Working Committee have created an environment of impunity and illegality, which has directly contributed to the decline of our party’s influence in the state.

Turnah therefore called on members of the State Working Committee to resign immediately to save the party from further decline.

‘’Their incompetence, ineffectiveness, and several acts of impunity are intolerable.

“Notably, their actions, such as the establishment of a factional Ward Executive Committee for Ogbia Ward 9 and the unjust withholding of allowances from the legitimate Executive of the same ward, exemplify a clear breach of our Party’s Constitution.

‘’The filing of multiple cases against the party and its officers at the Bayelsa State High Court without first exhausting available internal mechanisms for conflict resolution is a further indication of the chaos and division sown by the failed leadership. The time for change is now; we must prioritize the interests of our party and its loyal members,’’ he added.

Turnah while expressing solidarity with Owoupele called on patriots to come together and join hands to restore integrity and unity within “our ranks to enable the PDP to fulfil its mandate and serve the people of Bayelsa State effectively.’’

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

