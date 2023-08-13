Turn Your Style To Girls’ Dream Like Chike

Singer and songwriter, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known on the microphone as Chike, is fast becoming the man girls see in their dreams with his sense of style.

In the debut of his music career, Chike looked more like the ‘daddy’s favourite boy’ popularly referred to as ‘butter boy’ with his simple, the-guy-next-door look. But as his music hit top charts, his personality, especially his sense of style began to change. In recent times, he has started adding the ‘sexy guy vibe’ with the kind of fashion he goes for.

The button down shirts, singlet tops that shows off his biceps, spotting stud earrings, necklace and statement sunglasses have become part his fashion favourite things. His Stylist is sure doing a good job, making his look align with his soul-touching love songs.

His signature hairstyle still remains the same, just a few tints to switch up looks sometimes. Though he has the Petite figure, his savvy fashion and prince charming look is definitely making the girls drool.

There is always something captivating about Chike’s sense of style and we hope he keeps the glam dude flag flying at all times.