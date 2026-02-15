Turn On Your Style Like Charismatic Jeff Bankz

Reality TV star and Martell Ambassador, Jeff Nweke, also known as Jeff Bankz, is seen as the ladies’ man because of his good looks and savvy fashion sense.

He is one of the many fashionable men that paparazzi loves to feast on. At the 2024 AMVCA, the occasional movie actor, who doubles as Martell ambassador, was looking extra dapper in Tuxedo. What grabbed attention was the pants of his suit.

The length was just at the ankle level. He may not have won the Best Dressed Male at the AMVCA but there is no passing by the dandy dude without checking him.

The ever Charismatic fashion enthusiast toned the formal suit down to the semi casual style by ditching the socks, a trend that is rare to be pulled off on red carpet. Jeff Bankz has been linked to several trend-setting fashion for men, who love to look like a million bucks.

His social media handle is said to be one of the sure plugs when looking for style inspirations. This is why he is listed among the Valentines’ Day crush for ladies and style inspiration for men who are looking for the best look to for in this Valentines season.