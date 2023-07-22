Turn Heads With Elegant Ankara Foot Wears

Women have a special relationship with their shoes and bags. They are accessories they will wear from the time they are young until they are old. Shoes and bags can do a lot for women’s outfits and even affect the way they feel about themselves.

Nothing can compare to an amazing new pair of shoes made with Ankara fabrics. Ankara fabrics are fascinating. They are so colourful and diverse in prints. Aside wearing it to different occasions to showcase rich African culture, the fabric can be used for a variety of fashion and design purposes one of which is embellishing your footwear with it for a colourful looks.

Ankara prints are loved by many Nigerians and many fashion lovers beautifully incorporate the prints in their accessories. The bold prints of African textiles may be difficult to visualise in foot wears, however, it is not impossible.

There are ways to work them together in ways that feel effortlessly chic and classy. Ankara foot wear is a staple in the wardrobes of many Africans across the globe. Even if you aren’t up for an ob- viously Ankara print, try Ankara embellished foot wears and pair with your next outfit for a style that mirrors both African and vintage looks.

TIPS

You can use Ankara prints to renovate your outfits and turn old shoes into pretty new ones.

The fabric is essential for African fashion, be bold in displaying your rich identity.

Making your shoes using Ankara is an opportunity to match them to your outfits.

You can look flawless with shoes exactly fitting the print on your dress.

You can upgrade and turn up any pair of shoes starting with sneakers and ending up with high heels.

Embellishing your shoes with Ankara gives your shoe a complete transformation.

You can wear Ankara embellished shoes to break the monochrome outfit.