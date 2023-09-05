Turn Heads In Immaculate White Scandals

Since the white-shoe trend came about, style lovers have discovered that they can basically swap out whatever black or neutral heels they were wearing for a white pair to transform their looks to be fun and interesting. White sandals add personality and interest to any look they are paired with. Strappy sandals in snow white colour make every outfit look amazing and very stylish. You can choose heights of your heel. These sandals are superstar’s favorites. They are wearing them all the time.

Honestly speaking, they don’t seem like the most-comfy-shoes-on-Earth, but they look very chic. You can wear them with both casual and elegant garments. Investing in white shoes is money well spent. The trend has quickly become a classic, and rest assured that you will reach for those shoes more often than your black heels. Whether you are down to strut in a kitten, block or stiletto or slay in a pair of cute boots, there’s definitely a white shoe that’s perfect for you.

The best part about white heels is that they actually go with every single outfit, they are just as versatile as black pumps. Turn heads by pairing white boots with a midi colourful Ankara dress, or keep it on the casual side by rocking a low-heeled mule with boyfriend jeans and a tank.

They might be a little harder to maintain than other shoes, but they are definitely worth it. Just like your typical black pump, white heels are extremely versatile and actually go with anything! So, you shouldn’t stress over what you can wear them with because the possibilities are endless.

TIPS

When wearing white heels, be prepared to stand out and look fabulous.

Ankle-strap block heels look especially chic with a midi-length skirt or dress.

A black-and-white top, jeans, and white pumps are an effortless combination you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Instead of black heels with a black dress, swap out the former for a pair of chic white mules.

Wear shorter heels for your work, or business meetings, and higher for going out or cocktail parties.