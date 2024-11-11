Türkiye Rejects Claims Of Oil Flowing To Israel From Ceyhan

Share

On Monday, Türkiye denied reports claiming that it is allowing crude oil shipments to Israel via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, BTC, pipeline.

The country’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, in a statement, disclosed that companies using the BTC pipeline respect Ankara’s stance against trade with Israel and have refrained from any deliveries designated for Israeli ports.

The Ministry added that the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), responsible for the management of the pipeline within Türkiye, “has no involvement or discretion over the sale of the oil transported through the pipeline”.

They claimed that Azerbaijani oil exports to Israel continued to transit through the Turkish port despite Türkiye’s trade embargo against Israel.

Türkiye claimed that it suspended trade with Israel in May due to Israeli military actions in Gaza.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, Türkiye reported 5.4 billion US dollars in exports to Israel in 2023 and 1.6 billion dollars in imports.

Since 2010, ties between Türkiye and Israel have been strained over the Palestinians.

