Türkiye Mulls Consulate In Lagos to Boost Trade, Engagements

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, has announced plans for the establishment of a Türkiye Consulate in Lagos to boost trade and diplomatic engagement in southern Nigeria.

He also opened up on the introduction of a risk-based two-tier visa screening system aimed at encouraging legitimate business travel, reducing entry barriers to ease business travel for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

A high-level delegation visit from Turkiye is scheduled for August 2025 to explore collaboration in tourism, cultural exchange, and investment.

Poroy disclosed these when the Chairman of the Nigeria–Türkiye Business Council (NTBC) and National President of NACCIMA, Mr. Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., led a high-powered delegation comprising members of NTBC, NACCIMA and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WCCIMA) on a courtesy visit to Poroy in Abuja. Tje visit served as a strategic dialogue to reaffirm shared goals and deepen Nigeria–Türkiye relations across key sectors.

The meeting placed a strong focus on agricultural innovation and mechanisation as the cornerstone of bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye.

At the heart of discussions was the urgent need to enhance Nigeria’s agro-industrial productivity through the adoption of Turkish agritech solutions.

Ambassador Poroy expressed Türkiye’s readiness to support Nigeria with advanced agricultural machinery, food technology, and mechanised systems to increase efficiency and output across the agricultural value chain. He pledged commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties between Nigeria and Turkiye.

