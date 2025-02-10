Share

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has publicly rejected the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s plans to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over President Trump’s move, Erdogan called on Israel to rebuild the extensively destroyed coastal area.

“From our perspective, the proposals aiming to displace the Palestinians from the land they have lived on for thousands of years are not to be taken seriously,’’ Erdoğan made this call at a conference in the Malaysian capital on Monday.

He added, “No one has the power to inflict a second Nakba on the Palestinian people, nor will they ever have.’’

The term Nakba, from the Arabic for catastrophe, refers to the flight and displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians in the first Middle East war in 1948 following the establishment of the Israeli state.

Erdoğan further asserted that instead of seeking a new place for the people of Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be held accountable for the damages.

He said that for all the damages inflicted during the military operation against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu was responsible.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his much-criticised plans on Sunday to displace the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Trump intended to relocate the Palestinians and “is committed to buying and owning’’ the Gaza Strip.

The expulsion of more than two million people would contravene international law, with the United Nations warning of “ethnic cleansing.’’

