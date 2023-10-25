Turkish President Cancels Plan To Visit Israel Amid Gaza War

It’s been almost a month since the crises between Hamas and Israel began and due to the continuous fighting which has rendered most persons in Gaza homeless, some countries are beginning to express sympathy to either Israel or Hamas Administered Gaza.

While some countries are moving their consulate heads out of Israel others are cancelling official trips to Israel.

As a result of Israel’s “inhumane” bombardment against Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday that he was calling off his trip, adding that he saw Hamas as “liberators” defending their own territory.

In his speech to the Parliament, Erdogan went on to say that Tel Aviv was “acting like a terrorist organization” and “committing crimes against humanity.” “Of course, we had good intentions, but (Netanyahu) abused them,” he added.

It is important to note that the president did not specify when he planned to travel to Israel, where Ankara had been considering joining a US-sponsored natural gas pipeline project.