Turkish Parliament Speaker Lashes Out On Greek Official

The speaker of Türkey’s parliament, Numan Kurtulmu on Thursday lashed out at comments of a Greek representative who called Türkey and Azerbaijan “occupiers.”

Kurtulmu who spoke while addressing the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Dublin said, “It is true that there is an occupation in Cyprus. But the occupier in Cyprus is not Türkey, it is the Greek Cypriot side, which abolished the legal Republic of Cyprus established in 1960 and occupied it.”

READ ALSO;

This is, however, coming in response to the previous speaker, Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Regarding Azerbaijan, Kurtulmus said Ankara understands Azerbaijan’s sensitivity in liberating its territories in the face of Armenia’s 33-year occupation of Karabakh.

He added that this was not an “occupation” but “a people liberating their own land.”