Share

A 23-year-old Turkish OnlyFans model, Ezra Vandan, better known as Azranur AV, on Tuesday, was arrested in Istanbul for announcing her intention to sleep with 100 men in one day.

The model reportedly made the controversial declaration on January 14, 2025, saying she planned to film and livestream the event as part of her mission to break a Turkish and global record.

Her post featured her in red lingerie with the caption, “My goal is to break a Turkish record first, then a world record! I’m starting with 100 men in 24 hours,” quickly sparked outrage.

The authorities deemed the post “Obscene” and “Damaging to societal morals,” prompting the Istanbul Security Branch Directorate’s Morality Bureau to investigate.

Vandan was eventually apprehended at a hospital in Atasehir while awaiting cosmetic surgery.

READ ALSO:

Footage of her arrest showed two female officers escorting her down a flight of stairs with her hands bound behind her back. She was taken into custody wearing a crop top and jeans.

Adding to the controversy, Vandan shared a provocative image taken during her arrest, allegedly snapped by a police officer.

She captioned it, “I had the photo taken by one of the officers; he didn’t object much.”

Reports indicate that her husband, Pedram Behdar Vandan, was also briefly detained during the incident but was later released.

Vandan has been charged with obscenity, resisting arrest, and slander. During her hearing, the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace stated that her actions were “provocative to society” and “harmful to moral values,” warranting potential prison time.

In her defence, Vandan argued that she was not harming anyone and should have the freedom to express herself. “I do not deserve to be judged,” she insisted.

Share

Please follow and like us: