December 14, 2023
December 14, 2023
Turkish Lawmaker Suffers Heart Attack After Cursing Israel

The representative of Turkey’s Saadat Party suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground while giving a speech in Parliament.

Hasan Bitmez, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey – Kocaeli province, while speaking in the open session on Tuesday, suddenly fell to the ground and was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Bitmez had just finished cursing out Israel, stating that “Israel will be smitten with the anger of Allah.” As he finished saying those words, he collapsed to the ground.

