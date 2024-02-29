New Telegraph

February 29, 2024
Turkish Club Fire Eagles Captain Musa

Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor have announced they have mutually terminated the contract of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

The 31-year-old Ahmed Musa did not rejoin the team after the delayed 2023 AFCON after not making the first team for a long time.

His contract was due to end in June. He joined Sivasspor in the 2022/2023 season from another Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk, where he had also struggled for game time.

He scored a goal in two seasons during which time he made the starting XI eight times.

