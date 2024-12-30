Turkish Airlines Sets World Record Of Flying To Most Countries

Share

Turkish Airlines, which has held the title of flying to most countries in the world since 2012, has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the record holder.

The national flag carrier has successfully achieved the Guinness World Record title for the “Most Countries Flown to by an Airline”.

The record certificate was presented at Santiago Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport following Turkish Airlines’ inaugural flight to Chile.

The ceremony was attended by Turkish Airlines executives and Guinness World Records officials. Based on Guinness World Records evaluation criteria, Turkish Airlines set the record with flights to 120 countries, reflecting only the active routes of the past 12 months.

Nevertheless, including temporarily suspended routes and today’s inaugural flight to Chile, Turkish Airlines’ flight network now spans 131 countries. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eki commented on the record:

“We are delighted to be in Santiago, Chile, our newest route launched today, and to receive the Guinness World Records title for the Most Countries Flown to by Airline.

“As the only airline to hold this distinction for over a decade, we proudly showcase the strength of our flight network and reinforce our mission to connect people, cultures, and destinations around the globe.”

Talal Omar, VP – MENA & Türkiye, Guinness World Records said: “Today, we mark a distinguished milestone for Turkish Airlines, whose steadfast commitment to connecting the world exemplifies vision and excellence in aviation.

