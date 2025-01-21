Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights To Benghazi

Share

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city. The airline offers flights to a total of 64 destinations on the continent, with services to Benghazi resuming from January 14, 2025.

In a statement issued by the management said Turkish Airlines will operate its Benghazi flights with B737-78D aircraft, offering three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.

Commenting on the re-launching of the Benghazi flights, the Chief Executive Officer of Turkish Airlines, Bilal Ekşi, said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are continuing our mission of connecting continents, this time in Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city. We are delighted to resume flights to Benghazi, where we share historical ties.

“We foresee that the strong investments in the region will further boost the continent’s tourism and trade potential. In line with evolving market conditions and increasing demand, we will continue to diversify the gateways that connect Africa to the rest of the world.”

Turkish Airlines passengers, who purchase tickets by February 15, 2025, can travel until March 20, 2025, with advantageous prices of USD 349 for Istanbul to Benghazi route and of USD 249 for Benghazi to Istanbul route. The promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website pricing and may vary in sales offices and agencies.

Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.

Share

Please follow and like us: