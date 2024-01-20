Turkish Airlines Records 83.4 Million Passengers in 2023

Turkish Airlines in 2023 recorded a total number of passengers increased by 16.1% to 83.4 million compared to the same period of 2022 while in December 2023 alone it recorded 6.1 mission passengers. In December, Turkish Airlines report- ed a 19.4% increase in passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, compared to the previous year. The total number of passengers for the month was 6.1 million, with a load factor of 79.8%. According to December 2023 Traffic Results: The number of carried passengers increased by 10.1% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 6.1 million.

International load factor was 80% while domestic load factor was 78.5%. Number of international to international passengers carried increased by 19% from 2.2 million in 2022 to 2.6 million in this period. Available seat kilometers (ASK) in- creased by 19.4% to 19.8 billion during the period under review from 16.6 billion for the same period of 2022. Cargo/Mail carried during the period also increased by 15.8% to 159.7 thousand tons from 137.9 thousand tons in the same period of 2022.

According to the January-December 2023 Traffic Results; The total number of passengers increased by 16.1% to 83.4 million compared to the same period of 2022. The number of international to inter- national passengers carried increased by 27.1% to 29.8 million from 23.4 million in the same period of 2022. Total load factor increased by 1.9 points to 82.6% compared to the same period of 2022. International load factor was 82.4% while domestic load factor was 84.3%.

Available seat kilometers (ASK) in- creased by 16.4% to 234.8 billion from 201.8 billion for the same period of 2022. Cargo/Mail carried during this period decreased by 1.2% to 1.66 million tons from 1.68 million tons in the same period of 2022. By the end of December 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 440.