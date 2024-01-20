New Telegraph

January 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Tourism
  3. Turkish Airlines Records…

Turkish Airlines Records 83.4 Million Passengers in 2023

Turkish Airlines in 2023 recorded a total number of passengers increased by 16.1% to 83.4 million compared to the same period of 2022 while in December 2023 alone it recorded 6.1 mission passengers. In December, Turkish Airlines report- ed a 19.4% increase in passenger capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, compared to the previous year. The total number of passengers for the month was 6.1 million, with a load factor of 79.8%. According to December 2023 Traffic Results: The number of carried passengers increased by 10.1% compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 6.1 million.

International load factor was 80% while domestic load factor was 78.5%. Number of international to international passengers carried increased by 19% from 2.2 million in 2022 to 2.6 million in this period. Available seat kilometers (ASK) in- creased by 19.4% to 19.8 billion during the period under review from 16.6 billion for the same period of 2022. Cargo/Mail carried during the period also increased by 15.8% to 159.7 thousand tons from 137.9 thousand tons in the same period of 2022.

According to the January-December 2023 Traffic Results; The total number of passengers increased by 16.1% to 83.4 million compared to the same period of 2022. The number of international to inter- national passengers carried increased by 27.1% to 29.8 million from 23.4 million in the same period of 2022. Total load factor increased by 1.9 points to 82.6% compared to the same period of 2022. International load factor was 82.4% while domestic load factor was 84.3%.

Available seat kilometers (ASK) in- creased by 16.4% to 234.8 billion from 201.8 billion for the same period of 2022. Cargo/Mail carried during this period decreased by 1.2% to 1.66 million tons from 1.68 million tons in the same period of 2022. By the end of December 2023, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 440.

Read Previous

Sanusi, Oteh, Okonjo-Iweala Make List of Otti’s Economic Team
Read Next

Imo Ministry of Culture Unveils 2024 Igbo Calendar