Turkish Airlines Begins Istanbul-Osaka Flights

Turkish Airlines on Tuesday begins direct flights from Istanbul to Japan’s second largest city Osaka.

The Turkish national carrier made this known in a statement announcing the commencement of the flight.

According to the company, four weekly flights will be operated between Istanbul Airport and Osaka International Airport, with Boeing 787-9.

“Osaka flights not only strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region but also show our dedication to connecting people and cultures around the world,” Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said.

Osaka is known as a gourmet city and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan, also Considered the capital of Japanese cuisine.

The city also serves as a gateway to exploring the cultural treasures of the Kansai region, including Kyoto, Nara and Kobe.

Turkish Airlines has 437 aircraft and flies to 292 international and 53 domestic destinations.