Turkey Strikes PKK Sites After Fatal Attack Near Ankara

Share

Turkey’s government said its military struck sites on Wednesday night in Iraq and Syria linked to Kurdish militant group the PKK, after blaming it for an attack near Ankara that killed at least five people.

Various videos from the attack earlier on Wednesday show at least two people firing guns around the entrance of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which is located some 40km (25 miles) outside the capital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which five people were killed and 22 injured, reports the BBC.

“A total of 32 targets belonging to the terrorists were successfully destroyed” in the retaliatory attack, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the attack on TAI “heinous” in a post on X.

Share

Please follow and like us: