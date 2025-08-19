Turkey Seeks Synergy With Nidcom On Diaspora Engagement

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Mehmet Poroy yesterday sought partnership with the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to strengthen bilateral relations on diaspora engagement between the two countries.

The envoy said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the commission’s Chairman Abike DabiriErewa, in Abuja. He said that both Nigeria and Turkey shared similarities, as Nigeria has 17 million citizens abroad, while Turkey has 7.5 million diaspora.

According to him, 6.5 million of them are living in Europe, while the rest are scattered in America and other parts of the world.

The envoy, who said Nigerians currently living in Turkey were 5,000, expressed his embassy’s readiness to work with NiDCOM to learn from NiDCOM to better his country’s diaspora engagement Dabiri-Erewa said the commission was ready to partner with the Turkish government to learn and grow together.