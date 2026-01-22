Turkey, Saudi Arabia Back Trump’s Proposed ‘Board Of Peace’

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and several other predominantly Muslim countries have agreed to participate in the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” an initiative linked to the post-war administration of Gaza.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, alongside their counterparts from Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, confirmed their countries’ decision to accept Trump’s invitation to join the body.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Pakistan had earlier announced their participation independently.

The Ministers reaffirmed “Their countries’ commitment to supporting the implementation of the mission of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration in the Gaza Strip.”

READ ALSO:

“The mission is set out in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and it is endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803,” they said.

According to the statement, invitations have been extended to a total of 60 countries to join the Board of Peace.

The initiative forms part of the second phase of Trump’s peace proposal for Gaza, much of which has been devastated by the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Some European countries, including Germany and France, have so far responded cautiously to the proposal.

Diplomats familiar with the board’s charter said the initiative represents a direct challenge to the United Nations, an institution Trump has repeatedly criticised as ineffective.

There are also indications that Washington intends to significantly broaden the mandate of the Board of Peace to address international crises beyond Gaza.