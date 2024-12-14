Turkey Reopens Damascus Embassy After Assad’s Toppling

Share

The Turkish government has announced the reopening of its embassy in Damascus, marking the first diplomatic presence in Syria’s capital since 2012.

Friday’s move follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by Ankara-backed forces and signals Turkey’s significant influence in shaping Syria’s future.

The reopening coincided with high-level talks in Aqaba, Jordan, involving Middle Eastern and Western diplomats discussing Syria’s post-Assad reconstruction.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed Burhan Koroglu as the new chargé d’affaires, with the embassy becoming operational after a 12-year closure.

Assad’s fall has ignited nationwide celebrations across Syria.

On “Victory Friday,” fireworks illuminated cities such as Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, and Idlib, with citizens rejoicing at the end of an era marked by repression and war.

Many Syrians expressed hope for a new beginning after years of displacement, loss, and hardship.

Turkey played a pivotal role in the offensive that toppled Assad, utilizing its influence over Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist group that led the campaign.

Ankara also engaged in strategic negotiations with Russia and Iran to prevent their military intervention during the operation.

Meanwhile, international reactions to Assad’s ouster have been mixed.

The EU is exploring diplomatic ties with Syria’s interim government, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for humanitarian aid during the Aqaba meeting.

The EU announced an “air bridge” operation to deliver 50 tonnes of medical supplies to Syria via Turkey.

In the aftermath, Israeli forces intensified strikes in Syria, targeting former regime military sites in Damascus and surrounding areas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported significant damage to facilities linked to Assad’s deposed government.

Israel has also bolstered its presence in the Golan Heights.

While Syrians celebrate the end of Assad’s rule, they face severe challenges, including economic devastation, runaway inflation, and the lingering effects of war.

Efforts to uncover the fate of thousands who disappeared under Assad’s regime are already underway, with families searching detention centres for loved ones.

The interim government, led by HTS, has pledged inclusivity and rule of law in its administration.

However, international scepticism remains due to HTS’s roots in extremist movements.

Despite this, many Syrians are optimistic about building a future free from oppression.

