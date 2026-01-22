Turkey Identifies 76 Nigerian Artifacts, Paving Way For Repatriation

The Republic of Türkiye has identified 76 wooden and metal artifacts believed to belong to Nigeria, paving the way for their repatriation and potentially strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, HE Mehmet Poroy, disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa Esq., in Abuja.

Ambassador Poroy stated that discussions for the return of the artifacts will commence immediately once the Nigerian government officially claims ownership of the objects. He also expressed hope that a cultural cooperation agreement between Turkey and Nigeria could be signed during the upcoming visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Turkey.

He said, “Our Minister of Culture and Tourism has identified 76 wooden and metal objects that they believe may belong to Nigeria. We received information about these artifacts last May and are eager to see them returned. We hope to sign a cultural cooperation agreement during the upcoming visit of Nigeria’s President. We are committed to promoting cultural understanding and cooperation between our nations.”

Ambassador Poroy also discussed plans to establish a cultural center in Nigeria to promote traditional arts and provide educational opportunities for young Nigerian women. He invited Nigerian officials to upcoming cultural events in Turkey, including a photo exhibition and Turkish coffee chat.

In response, Minister Musawa highlighted the importance of finalizing the cultural cooperation agreement and urged officials to expedite the process. She emphasized Nigeria’s interest in collaborating with Turkey on film industry projects, cultural exchanges, and women’s empowerment initiatives in fashion. She also stressed Nigeria’s role in the global cultural dialogue, particularly within the Global South, and the potential for the partnership to promote both cultural understanding and economic growth.

She noted, “This is a golden opportunity for both countries to strengthen cultural diplomacy. Nigeria is the gateway to engaging the global Black community, given our numbers and strength of expression. We urge officials to expedite the process of finalizing the cultural cooperation agreement.”

The identification of the artifacts and ongoing discussions underscore both nations’ commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy.

For Nigeria, it presents an opportunity to reclaim its cultural heritage while promoting economic growth through cultural tourism.