Turkey FA Suspends 1,024 Players In Betting Scandal

Turkish football has been thrown into turmoil after the nation’s Football Federation (TFF) suspended 1,024 professional players amid an unfolding betting and matchfixing scandal that has sent shockwaves through the sport.

According to reports from BeIN Sports, prosecutors confirmed that eight people, including a first-division club president, have been arrested following months of investigations into illegal gambling networks allegedly involving professional footballers, referees, and club officials.

The TFF announced that players identified as having placed bets on football matches, a direct violation of FIFA and UEFA regulations, have been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK). Twenty-seven of the suspended players are said to come from Turkey’s top division, while hundreds more play in the lower leagues.

As a result of the mass suspensions, the TFF has postponed all third- and fourth-division matches for two weeks, citing player shortages. It has also requested an additional 15 days for the winter transfer window to allow clubs to reinforce depleted squads.